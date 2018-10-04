Is That Really Christian Bale?

Christian Bale has been turned into Dick Cheney for his role in the new movie, “Vice.” Bale shaved his head, bleached his eyebrows, and gained 40 pounds in order to take on the role of Cheney and it worked. He’s almost unrecognizable. Bale portrays the former Vice President in a biopic about Cheney’s life. Vice is due to be released on Christmas day. Sam Rockwell plays George Bush ..the star-studded cast basically guarantees that this will be the one film everyone will be talking about come award season. Vice also stars Steve Carrell as Donald Rumsfeld and Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney. It comes out Christmas day.