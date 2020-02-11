Is The #Broomchallenge Real?

While scrolling through your social media feed, you may have come across friends attempting to participate in the #broomchallenge. The latest viral internet task sees people trying to get an ordinary household broom to stand on its own. The challenge allegedly could only have happened yesterday (Monday) because NASA claimed the tilt of the Earth made it possible. However, experts say it’s just a hoax. In fact, the original post that mentions the space agency is missing. “It’s just balance. People think it’s special because at what other point in your life would you stop and try to balance a broom,” reveals meteorologist Betsy Kling. Which viral challenges have you tried? How successful were you?