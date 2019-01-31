Is The NFL Ready For A Female Player?

The first female East Los Angeles College football player will take the national stage during the Super Bowl. Toni Harris will be the first female football player to be featured in a Super Bowl commercial. Harris says she has even bigger dreams. The 22-year-old is the star of a Toyota commercial scheduled to air before Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots in Atlanta. She is currently entertaining offers for full-ride football scholarships at several universities and hopes to become the first female player ever in the NFL.