We hope so….US Weekly says Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are “determined to have a child together.” Sources say “They are in the final stages of choosing the woman who will carry their baby. It’s extremely important to Gwen that she give Blake a biological child, and Blake is so excited.” Shelton is grateful for Stefani’s sons but “he wants his own child too.” Gwen has 3-boys with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.