Is There Anything WORSE Than Lost Luggage? These Airlines Are The Least To Lose Yours!

When I went to Italy over the summer, one of my tour-mates had their luggage lost! For. The. Whole. Trip!!!! Two weeks of her luggage somewhere in Italy always following us, but a day behind! My friend NEVER got her luggage until she got HOME to the USA!!! Could you even imagine? 2 week vacation….none of your stuff.

If you’re worried that your luggage may not come off the airport baggage carousel when you reach your destination this holiday season, perhaps you should book on one of these airlines.

According to a look at figures from 12 different US carriers over the past three years by LuggageHero, Virgin Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and JetBlue are the least likely to lose your bags during November and December.

On the flip side were American Airlines, Expressjet Airlines, and Skywest Airlines who didn’t do so well in that department.

If you’re taking to the skies in December, consider a carry-on. More bags go missing in the month because of the increase in passengers.

Ever have your bags go missing after a flight? How did you make do?