Is this a preview of a new Red Hot Chili Peppers song?

What are the Red Hot Chili Peppers are up?

In a recent tweet, the “Under the Bridge” outfit shared a mysterious video featuring a clip of what might possibly be a new song. They didn’t offer any further info in the tweet, but bassist Flea shared the same clip on his Instagram alongside the caption, “Been nurturing the feral animal for quite a while, it’s about time to set her free.”

The Peppers have been working on a new album, their first since guitarist John Frusciante rejoined the band at the end of 2019. Last October, drummer Chad Smith told Rolling Stone that the record was “almost done.”

This summer, RHCP will embark on a world headlining tour, beginning in Europe in June before hitting the U.S. in July.

