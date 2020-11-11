Is This 'Love Songs'? Whitesnake's David Coverdale dishes on band's new love-themed compilation

Rhino

This past week, Whitesnake released the second installment of its “Red, White and Blues Trilogy” compilation series, Love Songs, available now on CD, digitally and as a two-LP red-vinyl set.

As previously reported, the 15-track collection features dynamically remixed and remastered versions of love-themed tunes Whitesnake originally released between 1987 and 2011, and from frontman David Coverdale‘s 2000 solo album, Into the Light.

Coverdale tells ABC Audio that he’s blown away by how good the revamped tracks sound, while noting that they’ve been mixed in such a way that they now share “a sonic identity,” despite being recorded over the course of 35 years.

“Regardless of different producers, different engineers, different technology, different studios, different band members,” he says, “there’s this cohesive aspect now which has always been escaping me for many years.”

One of the best-known tracks on the compilation is Whitesnake’s 1987 smash “Is This Love.” Regarding the new mix, Covedale says, “I’ve turned my voice up, and we discover there’s an actual ending to the song, which is glorious for me.”

Love Songs also features three previously unreleased tracks that were outtakes from the Into the Light sessions.

Coverdale recalls that one of the tunes, “Let’s Talk It Over,” which ends the album, was inspired by a rare tense argument between him and his wife.

“[I]t became her favorite song,” David points out. “And she was mortified that my production team didn’t pick that to go on the Into the Light solo album…[S]o now she’s thrilled.”



Love Songs, the “Red” installment of the “Red, White and Blues” compilation trilogy, was preceded in June by The Rock Album, which was the “White” album. A blues-themed compilation will complete the trilogy next year.

Here’s the Love Songs track list:

“Love Will Set You Free”

“The Deeper the Love”

“All I Want, All I Need”

“Too Many Tears”

“Can’t Go On”

“Is This Love”

“With All of My Heart”*

“Summer Rain”

“Your Precious Love”

“Now You’re Gone”

“Don’t You Cry”

“Midnight Blue”

“Easier Said Than Done”

“Yours for the Asking”*

“Let’s Talk It Over”*

* = previously unreleased.

