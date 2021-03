What is the most memorable commercial jingle of alltime? According to a new survey, Nationwide’s “Is On Your Side” jingle is the best!

McDonald’s “Ba-da-ba-ba-baaa . . . I’m lovin’ it” is #2 on a list of the most memorable advertising jingles of all time.

The “Riiiicolaaa!” . . . from Ricola cough drops is #3 on a list of the most memorable advertising jingles of all time.