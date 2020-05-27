Is This The Happiest Song Ever?

According to a survey of 1,300 people, “Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra is the Happiest Song of All-Time. “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen is second, followed by “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. You may remember Mr Blue Sky played during the opening scene of Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol 2. Here’s the rest of the happiest songs:

“Dancing Queen”, ABBA, 1976 “Livin’ on a Prayer”, Bon Jovi, 1986 “Come on Eileen”, Dexys Midnight Runners, 1982 “You Can Call Me Al”, Paul Simon, 1986 “Walking on Sunshine”, Katrina and the Waves, 1983 “Just Can’t Get Enough”, Depeche Mode, 1982