Is this the smell you're looking for? Lionel Richie launches new fragrance

ABC/Craig SjodinThanks to Lionel Richie, you can now smell good "All Night Long."

The singer and American Idol judge has launched his first his and her fragrance collection called, of course, HELLO by Lionel Richie. Both scents are now available on Amazon.

The fragrances are inspired by Lionel's international travels and his passion for music. Each one -- the women's Eau de Parfum and the men's Eau de Toilette, have three layers of scents that combine to produce "elegant, rich and modern aromas," according to a press release.

“I’ve always looked at fragrance as a way to express yourself, so I wanted to take my creative expression one step further and decided to craft my very own fragrances,” Lionel says in a statement.

"While working through this process, I realized there are many similarities between songwriting and fragrance creation — the notes have to work together," he adds. "I merged my own style and the embodiment of my love songs to create a fragrance collection I’m proud to share with fans and people around the world.”

The women's Eau de Parfum has notes of pear, lemon and grapefruit; jasmine and tuberose; and honey and patchouli. It comes in a translucent pearl bottle with gold latticework.

The men's Eau de Toilette has grapefruit, bitter orange, mint; lavender and violet; and patchouli and vetiver, a fragrant grass. It's packaged in an onyx black bottle with gold latticework.

