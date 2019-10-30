Is *this* the title of Lady Gaga's new single?

ABC/Rick Rowell

ABC/Rick RowellLady Gaga amused fans with a Twitter post that seemed Halloween-themed...but has now actually revealed to be a hint at a possible new song.

Gaga posted a photo of a pumpkin with a carving knife stuck in it, and the words "F*** This" written across it. The pumpkin is sitting on a table, at which a very strangely-dressed man can be seen carving another pumpkin. Two more spookily carved pumpkin photos followed.

But it seems that was just a distraction from the fact that in the first photo, there's a phone or an iPod sitting on the table near the pumpkin, and according to Billboard, fans who zoomed in saw that it's playing a song called "Stupid Love."

Gaga superfans then unearthed a tweet from August that made reference to a song leak and a copyright claim, both involving a song called "Stupid Love." So will this be Gaga's first single from her long-awaited sixth album? Stay tuned.

Gaga's had plenty of inspiration for a song with that title, by the way: This year, she split with her fiance Christian Carino, and then reportedly dated -- and soon split with -- sound engineer Dan Horton.

