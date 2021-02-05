Is this the year Bruce Springsteen does a Super Bowl ad?

Bruce Springsteen is well-known for his refusal to do any sort of commercials or endorsements, but this Sunday just might be the day everything changes for The Boss.
A spokesperson for Stellantis, which owns Jeep, told Ad Age that it doesn’t “comment on speculation,” but it did confirm that Jeep is running an ad in the second half of the Super Bowl on Sunday. Ad Age also notes that Oliver Francois, the marketing chief for the company that owns Jeep, has been trying, and failing, to get Springsteen to do an ad for years.
So why would Springsteen agree to do a commercial now? Ad Age speculates that the pandemic might finally be enough to lure The Boss into doing an ad for a strong American brand that would contain some kind of message of unity or social activism. Stay tuned.
By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.