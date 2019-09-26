Is U2 Working on a New Album?

A new U2 album is coming and supposedly it will be a completely different sound for the band. According to One Republic frontman, songwriter, and producer Ryan Tedder, who spoke with the band and plans to work with them, says a new album is coming. Tedder hinted that the new album will be significantly different than the previous two. U2 is currently preparing for the next leg of their tour and has yet to confirm the new album. Do you think U2 will put out a new album? Have you been any of The Joshua Tree tours?