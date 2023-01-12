Is Wine Good For Your Skin?

Wine can be good for your heart, but what about your skin?

New research has shown that drinking a glass of organic red wine each day can help give you younger-looking skin.

Red wine contains antioxidants that can protect your skin against free radicals, which cause wrinkles.

Wine has also been shown to help with skin elasticity!

So, which wine is right for this purpose? Many believe pinot noir is the “healthiest” wine with antioxidants and low amounts of sugar.

Would you drink more wine if you knew it made you look younger? What are you using for skincare these days?