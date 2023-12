Christina Aguilera has posted Las Vegas rehearsal video on Instagram.

In the clip, Christina vamps her way through the sexy “Guy What Takes His Time,” from her 2010 movie Burlesque.

She captioned the post, “10 days ‘til show day.”

Christina’s Las Vegas show, which she’ll stage at the Venetian’s intimate new venue Voltaire, kicks off December 30 and 31.

What is your favorite song by Christina?

(RollingStone)