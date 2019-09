Have you been seeing dogs on social media eating out of Starbucks cups and wondered what they are having?

They are having a Puppuccino. **Definition-a cup of whip cream.**

Just ask your Barista for a Puppuccino and if they don’t know what it is just ask for a small cup of whip cream and the good news is–it’s FREE.

Of course if your dog as digestive issues you may want to re-think this.

Have you got a Puppuccino from Starbucks for your dog?