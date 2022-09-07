Isle of Man post office issuing series of collectible David Bowie stamps

Courtesy of Isle of Man Post Office

The British Crown Dependency of the Isle of Man will issue a new collection of eight David Bowie-themed stamps on September 12 in honor of the late rock legend’s acting career.

The “David Bowie: Actor” stamp series features depictions of Bowie in five movies, in the 1980 Broadway stage production of The Elephant Man, and in the 1982 BBC adaptation of the Bertolt Brecht play Baal. The collection also includes a special stamp that boasts a 2016 image of David from his last photoshoot.

The films commemorated in the stamp set are 1999’s Everybody Loves Sunshine, which was shot on the Isle of Man; 1986’s Labyrinth; 1983’s Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence; 1978’s Just a Gigolo; and 1976’s The Man Who Fell to Earth.

The stamp collection and related products were designed by Jonathan Barnbrook, an award-winning designer who helped create Bowie’s album covers from 2002’s album Heathen to his final studio effort, 2016’s ★ (Blackstar). Barnbrook was also the artistic adviser and a contributor to the “David Bowie Is” exhibit that opened at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum in 2013.

“[A]n incredible amount of work has been done to get this collection to where it is now, and to be something the fans will be happy with,” says Barnbrook.

The stamp set, which can be preordered now at IOMPost.com, is available in various configurations, including as a sheet, as a card set, in a booklet and in an album. There’s also a deluxe release called Bowie Box, which combines the card set and the booklet in a specially designed slipcase and gatefold wallet.

Last November, the Isle of Man post office issued a stamp collection honoring The Bee Gees‘ Barry Gibb, who was born on the island.

