Isn’t It Ironic That We Don’t Know How To USE The Word “Ironic”?

Even Alanis Morissette who has a song called “Ironic” doesn’t actually use it correctly!

The most misused word in the English language is…Ironic.

Let’s start with what is does NOT mean. It does not mean unfortunate, interesting or coincidental. But people think that is what the word means making it the most abused word in the English language.

For a situation to be truly ironic, it must be the opposite of what is expected and not just a coincidence. Example getting caught in traffic when you are already late for work is not irony, that is a coincidence. Getting caught in traffic when you are already late and then receiving an award from the Municipal Planning Board for reducing the city’s automobile congestion is ironic.