Israelis, Palestinians Segregated on New West Bank Highway

Israel inaugurated a new highway in the occupied West Bank on Thursday. The highway features a large concrete wall segregating Israeli and Palestinian traffic. The highway was built to connect the northern and southern West Bank. One side of Route 4370 will be will be open to Israeli vehicles only, while the other half will only be open to Palestinian traffic. Some have labeled it as an “apartheid” highway saying it is part of a segregated road system that’s beneficial to Jewish commuters. In a statement, the Palestinian Authority said the “apartheid” road “poses a challenge to the credibility of the international community.”