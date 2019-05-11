“It: Chapter 2” Trailer Is Here

The teaser trailer for “IT: Chapter 2” has been released online.

The trailer opens with a scene featuring Beverly Marsh as an adult visiting her childhood home in Derry before things take a turn to creepy town.

Without giving away too much, fans get a glimpse of the Loser’s Club all grown up and heading back to Derry for one last battle with Pennywise.

“IT: Chapter 2” is in theaters in September.

