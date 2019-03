The San Diego Zoo is getting ready to say goodbye to its 2-giant pandas. Zoo officials say Bai-Yun and her son Xiao Liwu will return home to China in April. The pandas’ departure marks the last pandas the zoo has on loan from the Chinese government as part of a conservation and research agreement. Visitors will have until April 27th to see them before they go. A public celebration is set to take place over the course of a couple of weeks next month.