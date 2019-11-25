It takes Courage: Celine Dion scores first number-one album in 17 years

Columbia RecordsCeline Dion's Courage has carried her to the top of the chart.

The Canadian diva's new album, Courage, her first English-language disc since 2013's Loved Me Back to Life, has debuted at number one on the Billboard album chart with first-week sales of 113,000 units. This is her first number-one album in more than 17 years: Her last one was 2002's A New Day Has Come.

Overall, Courage is Celine's fifth number-one album; she's now scored number-one albums in each of the last three decades. Only 12 other acts have managed to do this, among them U2, Bruce Springsteen, Backstreet Boys, Janet Jackson and Barbra Streisand.

Courage has now helped Celine set an unusual record: The longest span between number-one albums ever for a woman. It breaks the previous record of 16 years and four months set by Whitney Houston, with 1993's The Bodyguard and 2009's I Look to You.

While 17 years is a long time, two other acts have waited longer. When the Backstreet Boys hit number one earlier this year with their album DNA, it was their first chart-topper in 18 years and two months.

But the guy who waited the longest is Paul McCartney. When his album Egypt Station debuted at number one last September, it was his first chart-topper in 36 years.

