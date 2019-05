First Omaha Beach (the favorite) was scratched from the race and than …..the Kentucky Derby ended in controversy on Saturday. “Maximum Security” won, then got disqualified for swerving in front of two other horses on the far turn. After a 22-minute review, “Country House” was declared the winner, after coming in second at 65-to-1 odds. In the 145-year history of the Derby, only one other winner has been disqualified. It happened in 1968, when the winner failed a post-race drug t

est.