It Was A “Creek Sweep” Last Night At The Emmy’s!

They won NINE Emmys for their sixth and final season, including Best Comedy Series.

That’s a new record for most wins in a single season for a comedy series. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” had set the previous record of eight in 2018, and did it again in 2019.

The cast swept the acting categories. Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara won Best Actor and Actress, and Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy won for Supporting Actor and Actress. That’s the first time a comedy series has done that.

Daniel Levy also set a record for most wins for an individual in a single season, with four. He also got trophies for writing and directing . . . plus Best Comedy Series, since he’s a producer. FYI, “Schitt’s Creek” had ZERO EMMYS heading into the night.