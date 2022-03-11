‘It Was Pathetic,’ Courteney Cox Remembers Her Audition For Bruce Springsteen’s Music Video

Courtney Cox recalled her first big on-screen gig as she sat down to talk with Howard Stern.

The former “Friends” star was in Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 music video for “Dancing in the Dark.

At the time, Cox was 20 and she looked like every other young person in the 80s in blue jeans and a muscle shirt with cropped hair and old-school Converse. In the video Cox is pulled up on stage to dance with Springsteen.

“I get a little embarrassed because I do feel like when I watch the video when I see it, I mean, god—did you see my dance? It was pathetic. I’m not a bad dancer, but that was horrible. I was so nervous,” told Stern.

