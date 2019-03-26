Italian Island For Sale!

How would you like to have your own island in Sicily? The dream might not be as far-fetched as you think. Isola delle Femmine is up for sale. The Italian island has current offers at $1.1 million. The island has a crumbling stone tower, so it’s a fixer-upper. It’s uninhabited but also part of a protected marine area. The snorkeling and scuba diving are fantastic. The original price was too high for most. The current range is $1 to 3 million with a lot of room for negotiation. If you had the money, would you want to own an island?