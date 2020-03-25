Italian Priest Streams Entire Mass With Facebook Filters Active

With the coronavirus forcing parishioners to remain at home, Father Paolo Longo had a great idea.

He broke out his phone and live-streamed Sunday’s mass directly from the Church of San Pietro and San Benedetto di Polla in Salerno, Italy.

Unfortunately, Father Longo didn’t realize that the Facebook filters were switched on, leading to viral hilarity. At different points during the service the priest was seen wearing a sci-fi helmet, a hat and sunglasses, and even lifting weights.

Taking to his page after, Father Longo admitted, “Even a laugh is good.”

What’s the worst place to have the Facebook filters turned on?