Items from Paul McCartney, Fleetwood Mac & more bring in big bucks at MusiCares auction

Courtesy Julien’s Auctions

Items from Paul McCartney, Fleetwood Mac, Joe Perry and more brought in big bucks at the annual MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, which was held at Julien’s Auction House in Beverly Hills this weekend.

Big sellers included a personally signed copy of McCartney’s The Lyrics book, which sold for $25,600, 25 times more than expected, as well as a Rolling Stones signed 2022 60th anniversary European tour poster, which brought in $16,000, 16 times its original estimate.

Other items that brought in the big bucks include: a Joe Perry stage-played and signed Gibson Les Paul electric guitar, which went for $25,000; Fleetwood Mac’s band-signed MusiCares Person of the Year Gibson Les Paul, which was purchased for $19,200; a signed SG Electric guitar that belonged to Ozzy Osbourne, which sold for $19,200; Joni Mitchell’s original print of Jimi Hendrix, signed by Mitchell, which sold for $10,240; and a black Epiphone acoustic guitar from the 2015 celebration of honoree Bob Dylan, signed by the artists who paid tribute to him, including John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen, which sold for $12,800.

The auction also featured items from Robert Plant, Sting, Don Felder, David Lee Roth and others.

Proceeds from the auction benefit MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charity arm that provides health and human services to the music community.

