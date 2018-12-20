It’s 2018, And A Canadian Woman Was Just Charged With Witchcraft

An Ontario woman has been charged with witchcraft, and yes, it’s still 2018.

Canada actually just got rid of its outdated witchcraft laws last week. But that was too late for 33-year-old Tiffany Butch, who was charged on Dec. 11th, just two days before.

Butch, who police say is a “self-proclaimed spiritualist, medium, and clairvoyant”, allegedly ripped off a customer by taking money to protect her family “from some form of potential danger”.

Earlier this year, a Toronto psychic was arrested for telling a man he needed to sell his house and give her the money in order to get rid of ‘evil spirits’.

Are you surprised to learn that Canada still had witchcraft laws? Does it seem like these kinds of scams should probably be illegal anyway?