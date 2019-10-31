"It's a bold choice": Josh Groban's fans dress their kids like him for Halloween

Andrew Eccles

Andrew EcclesUnlike most pop stars, Josh Groban doesn't have a crazy hairstyle or hair color, and he doesn't wear unusual clothing, either. But as Josh explains, that hasn't stopped parents from dressing their kids like him for Halloween.

"The thing is...now that I kind of wear glasses sometimes and I have the beard, that's kind of become an accidental caricature of me," Josh tells ABC Audio. "Like, before, I was just kind of a clean-shaven, scrawny kid. There's no costume. It's just, 'Who's that nice man in the blazer?'"

He laughs, "Now with the glasses and the beard, people will put their kids in the fake beard and the glasses and the flannel shirt, whatever...y'know...[and it's] 'Oh, Josh Groban!'"

Josh admits that kids dressing like him isn't exactly an exciting choice as far as costumes go -- he jokes that the "slutty Josh Groban" costume is "really popular now with the adults."

"No, I'm one of those artists that I'll get, like, three pictures a year of a costume," he laughs. "And it's a bold choice. That's a costume is going to take some explaining, I think!"

No word on what Josh himself will be this Halloween, but he may be too busy for costumes. He recently returned from a trip to France with his family to celebrate his mom and dad's 50th wedding anniversary, and he's prepping for the debut of his residency at New York's Radio City Music Hall, which kicks off on Valentine's Day. He's also working on a new album.

