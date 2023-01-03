“It’s a boy!”: Rod Stewart reveals he’s going to be a grandfather again

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Rod Stewart played a key role in his daughter’s gender reveal party by announcing he’ll be welcoming a grandson.

Ruby Stewart, Rod’s daughter with model Kelly Emberg, took to her Instagram Story to share a video of her family gathering around her father. She cheekily captioned it, “Hire @sirrodstewart for your gender reveal!”

Rod was handed some papers and was tasked with announcing what they said. “It’s a boy,” the hitmaker declared and pumped a fist in the air as Ruby embraced her partner, ﻿Jake Kalick.

A second video of the special moment contained the caption, “[Rod] will even write a custom jingle for your unborn child!” During the clip, the singer holds up the paper announcement and begins singing.

Ruby later shared an ultrasound of her soon-to-be child, captioning it, “Out of all of the things that happened in 2022 you were by far the most beautiful…We can’t wait to meet you…Baby boy Kalick coming in April.” She declined to reveal potential names or a due date.

“So happy for the two of you,” the proud granddad wrote in the comments.

Rod isn’t the only one excited to welcome another grandchild — his wife, ﻿Penny Lancaster, ﻿also took to the comments, writing, “Can’t wait to meet him.”

The little boy will be Rod’s second grandchild. He welcomed his first granddaughter, Delilah, in 2011, who was born to his daughter ﻿Kimberly﻿ Stewart and ﻿Benicio del Toro. Kimberly is from Rod’s marriage to ﻿Alana Stewart.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.