It’s A Matrix Glitch!

An English woman has social media freaked out from a picture of her trying on a wedding dress. She’s in a room with two mirrors and each mirror has her in a different position. In one, her arms are by her side, in the other her hands are clasped. Social media is trying to figure out why this “Matrix glitch” popped up in her picture. But Tessa Coates says she got an explanation from the Apple Store Geniuses as to why the bizarre reflection showed up in her picture. Not only do the 2-mirrors show differences, she’s standing there with a bent arm, the other is down. Three total looks.