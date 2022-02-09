It’s A REAL “Willy Wonka” Type Contest! Win A Chocolate Factory!

The YouTuber MRBEAST just came out with his own chocolate bar brand and to celebrate, he’s doing a sweepstakes that’s very “Willy Wonka”-inspired.

MrBeast said, quote, “10 random bars will have a mystery ticket in them and I will fly those 10 people out to compete for a chocolate factory in a video!”

But wait there’s more . . . each bar contains a QR code that can be redeemed to win other prizes like a Tesla . . . Sea-Doo jet skis . . . headphones . . . a gaming computer . . . and even cash.

The candy bars come in three flavors: original chocolate, almond chocolate, and quinoa crunch. They are sold online in packs of 10 for $30 and an 18-pack variety for $50. Or in-store at Wal-Mart or using the GoPuff delivery service.

They are made with organic ingredients and without any artificial flavors because, quote, “Boomer chocolate ingredient lists are lowkey trash.” (No lies detected in that statement.)

(BuzzFeed)