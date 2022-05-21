It’s A Third Weddings For Kourtney & Travis!

Looks like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aka Kravis are in Italy and getting married!

They had the ceremony in Vegas that technically was not legal, then they had the legal marriage at the courthouse

So Italy is the big ceremony. (DailyMail)

All of her sisters have been spotted in Italy. Her kids as well as Travis’ kids are said to be in Italy as well, Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey have also been spotted.

No word on Scott Disick or Rob Kardashian.

Do you think Scott will attend? Do you think he was invited? Would you invite your ex, whom you share children with, to your wedding?