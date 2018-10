Tonight’s drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot is for a top prize of $970 million. A single winner taking the cash lump sum would receive about $548 million. The Powerball pot rises to $430 million for tomorrow night’s drawing. The cash payout is $248 million. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million. The Powerball odds are 1 in 292 million. And your chances of winning both of them are 1 in 88 QUADRILLION. That’s 88 followed by 15 zeroes.