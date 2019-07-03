"It's an honor": Colbie Caillat & her new band, Gone West, head east to D.C. for 'A Capitol Fourth'

Patrick Tracy

In her 12 years of stardom, Colbie Caillat has performed at nearly every major annual concert and event that features pop stars, but Thursday night, she'll do one she's never done before: PBS' A Capitol Fourth.

This year's concert, which airs live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, features Carole King, Vanessa Williams, American Idol winner Laine Hardy, violinist Lindsey Stirling, The Voice winner Maelyn Jarmon, and Colbie, who's performing with her new band, Gone West. The group includes Colbie; her fiancé, Justin Young; her longtime collaborator, Jason Reeves, and his wife, Nelly Joy.

"I've done other things, like, Christmas in Washington and performed at the White House when Bush was there and then a couple times with Obama," Colbie tells ABC Radio. "But this, we're excited about, especially Nelly. She grew up in Virginia and so the Capitol Fourth is something that she was just raised, like, right near...watching it. So she's extra excited."

Colbie admits she's somewhat regretful that appearing on the show means that she and Justin will miss out on her family's annual gathering on the lake, which includes boating and fireworks. She also notes that Nelly and Jason won't be able to throw their annual Independence Day bash on their nine-acre property in Nashville.

"All cool things, but it's pretty cool being at the Capitol building," she laughs. "Y'know, this is something that we've never experienced before. It's truly an honor."

A Capitol Fourth is just one of several exciting things Gone West has lined up this month, including headlining shows and a July 15 Live with Kelly & Ryan appearance to debut their new single, "What Could’ve Been."

"It's a fun month," says Colbie. "We're really excited."

A Capitol Fourth airs Thursday, July 4 at 8 p.m. on PBS.

