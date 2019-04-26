It’s Avengers Day!!

The wait is over: “Avengers: Endgame” is out this weekend . . . so the 45 hours you’ve invested into all the other Marvel films is about to finally pay off as they wrap up the loose threads in everyone’s storyline

Members of the “Avengers” cast have worked together in at least 27 other movies. Like Sam Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, and Brie Larson all being in “Kong: Skull Island” together, or Bradley Cooper and Paul Rudd starring in “Wet Hot American Summer”.

By the way, if your kid is a Fortnite addict, Marvel also Tweeted that there’s a limited time Fortnite game mode where you can now wield Avengers’ weapons like Thor’s axe and Captain America’s shield to fight Thanos and an army of Chitauri for the Infinity Stones.