Today is Barbie Day! On March 9th, 1959, Barbie made her debut at the American International Toy Fair in New York City. The date became known as Barbie’s birthday and is now also celebrated as Barbie Day. The first Barbie wore a black and white swimsuit, had the full name of Barbara Millicent Roberts, and was available with either blonde or brunette hair. Her cost was $3.00, about the equivalent of $26.00 in 2019.