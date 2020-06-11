It’s CHRISTMAS For The Rest Of The Year On Hallmark Channel!

What is the happiest time of the year? If you said Christmas, you’re right and now you can celebrate the happiest holiday every week with the Hallmark channel. YIPPPPEEEEE!

Back in March, the family channel aired Christmas movies in order to lift spirits amid the Coronavirus pandemic and now Hallmark is continuing its Christmas cheer for the rest of the year.

Christmas movies will air every Thursday and Friday on Hallmark’s Movies & Mysteries channel and the main Hallmark channel, respectively.

Check your local listings for dates and movie selection.

What is your favorite Christmas movie? I’m not sure if it was on Hallmark or Lifetime…But I LOVED “Christmas In Rome”!