It’s Cold Gin time! KISS launches new addition to its Drink It Up line of liquors in the US

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Last November, KISS announced its new “Drink It Up by KISS” line of liquors. Now the latest addition to the alcohol brand, KISS Cold Gin, has been launched in the U.S. and can be ordered online.

Named after the band’s Ace Frehley-penned 1974 tune “Cold Gin,” the liquor features a five-time distilled base that includes juniper, lemon peel and various fine spices, and is made without the use of artificial flavors or added sweeteners, says the band.

“Now it REALLY is ‘Cold Gin time,'” KISS frontman Paul Stanley says in a statement. “If gin is your thing, then this is the one to bring. Like the song, this one’s a classic!”

To celebrate the arrival of KISS Cold Gin, a new promotion has been launched offering fans who by a four-bottle bundle four free exclusive guitar picks with each boasting a design inspired by the makeup of the band’s four members — The Starchild, The Demon, The Catman and The Spaceman. Those who purchase one bottle of the gin will receive one guitar pick randomly chosen.

KISS Cold Gin is the fourth liquor from the Drink It Up brand to be released in the U.S., following last year’s launch of the of KISS Rum Kollection, which includes KISS Black Diamond Premium Dark Rum, KISS Detroit Rock Premium Dark Rum and the limited-edition Monstrum Ultra Premium Dark Rum.

As previously reported, to produce the Drink It Up line, KISS partnered with the Epic Rights licensing company and the award-winning Swedish spirits producer Brands for Fans.

Visit DrinkItUpbyKISS.com to order bottles of the liquor and for more information.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.