It’s CPR Week

CPR week is June 1st-7th! Learn CPR and you could save a life!

CPR Fast Facts:

More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside a hospital in the U.S. each year.

In cases where someone performs CPR, that person’s chance of survival can double or even triple.

Yet, bystanders only perform CPR 46% of the time.

About 1 in 10 people having cardiac arrest outside of a hospital survive.

Hands-only CPR can save a life.

Hands-only CPR is just two steps:

Call 9-1-1 and send someone to find an AED, if there’s a second person there. Push hard and fast in the center of the chest at 100-120 beats per minute. Don’t stop until help arrives. Never stop compressions for more than 10 seconds

Songs with the right BPM for CPR