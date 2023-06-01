It’s CPR Week

CPR week is June 1st-7th! Learn CPR and you could save a life!
CPR Fast Facts:
More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside a hospital in the U.S. each year.
-
- In cases where someone performs CPR, that person’s chance of survival can double or even triple.
- Yet, bystanders only perform CPR 46% of the time.
- About 1 in 10 people having cardiac arrest outside of a hospital survive.
- Hands-only CPR can save a life.
- Hands-only CPR is just two steps:
- Call 9-1-1 and send someone to find an AED, if there’s a second person there.
- Push hard and fast in the center of the chest at 100-120 beats per minute. Don’t stop until help arrives.
- Never stop compressions for more than 10 seconds
Songs with the right BPM for CPR
- Stayin’ Alive, the BeeGees
- Uptown Funk, Bruno Mars
- Dancing Queen, ABBA
- I Will Survive, Gloria Gaynor
- MMMBop, Hanson
- Imperial March (Star Wars), John Williams
- Even the Macarena!
- The American Heart Association has a full playlist of songs for CPR on their website, Heart.org.