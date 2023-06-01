Beth

It’s CPR Week

CPR Songs for Hubbard Social

CPR week is June 1st-7th!  Learn CPR and you could save a life!

 

CPR Fast Facts:

 More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside a hospital in the U.S. each year.

    • In cases where someone performs CPR, that person’s chance of survival can double or even triple.
  • Yet, bystanders only perform CPR 46% of the time.
  • About 1 in 10 people having cardiac arrest outside of a hospital survive.
  • Hands-only CPR can save a life.
  • Hands-only CPR is just two steps:
  1. Call 9-1-1 and send someone to find an AED, if there’s a second person there.
  2. Push hard and fast in the center of the chest at 100-120 beats per minute. Don’t stop until help arrives.
    • Never stop compressions for more than 10 seconds

Songs with the right BPM for CPR

  • Stayin’ Alive, the BeeGees
  • Uptown Funk, Bruno Mars
  • Dancing Queen, ABBA
  • I Will Survive, Gloria Gaynor
  • MMMBop, Hanson
  • Imperial March (Star Wars), John Williams
  • Even the Macarena!
  • The American Heart Association has a full playlist of songs for CPR on their website, Heart.org.

