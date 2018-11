Today is perhaps the most anticipated midterm election ever…and most expensive… with billions spent. Every House seat is up for election as are 33 Senate seats and 39 governor-ships. If you haven’t voted yet and you need help getting to the polls…Uber will give riders a $10 discount if they’re going to a polling place, while Lyft is offering 50% off rides to #VOTE and free rides to people in some underserved communities