It’s Going To Get Soggy

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for South Florida and the Treasure Coast ahead of what’s expected to be Tropical Storm Alex. A tropical storm watch has been issued for Central Florida. A Tropical Storm Warning is issued for the Florida Keys and parts of Southwest Florida. South Florida and the Treasure Coast can expect the heaviest flooding from the storm, which could leave up to 8- inches of rain. Forecasters say Central Florida residents should expect heavy rain later today into tomorrow with gusty winds and a chance for tornadoes along the storm’s path. Orlando is forecast to receive about two inches of rain.

Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for much of southern and central Florida, including the Florida Keys. Tropical-storm-force winds are likely to begin in Florida by tonight and early Saturday. See http://hurricanes.gov for more info.

Today… 100% rain..clouds, and rain on the increase ahead of a tropical disturbance. Showers and storms are expected to pick up late today…. Rain bands could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs in the low 80s.

Tomorrow… numerous showers, and storms across the area as the disturbance moves over Florida. Repeated rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to flooding issues. Models show improving weather conditions by tomorrow night… Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday- behind the system drier air moves in and the sunshine returns. Highs in the upper 80’s.