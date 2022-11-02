It’s Here! “A Christmas Story Christmas” Trailer!

Ralphie Parker is keeping the Old Man’s spirit alive in A Christmas Story Christmas.

In the new full trailer for HBO Max’s upcoming sequel to 1983’s A Christmas Story, a grown-up Ralphie (Peter Billingsley, reprising the role for the first time in nearly 40 years) takes his family back to his childhood home on Cleveland Street in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, for the holidays, after the death of his father (played in the original film by the late Darren McGavin).

“Ralph … to your old man,” Ralphie’s old friend Schwartz (R. D. Robb) toasts him as they sit together at a bar, run by their childhood friend Flick (Scott Schwartz).

“He was the best,” Flick adds as they raise their glasses in tribute.

