It’s Here! “Coming 2 America” – The Trailer!

It has been 32 years in the making and based on the trailer, it does not look like it will disappoint.

Amazon released the trailer for Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America. The movie will follow King Akeem as he returns to America to find his long lost son who is the only person who can be the heir to the throne.

Shockingly, 32 years later the men at the barbershop are still there and looking like time stood still for them.

Cast members include Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Garcelle Beauvais, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracey Morgan and Teyana Taylor.

The movie debuts on Amazon on March 5th.

What did you think of the trailer?