It’s Here! The Largest Cruise Ship In The World

The new world’s largest passenger ship, Symphony of the Seas, has finally arrived from Europe. Unveiled in March, the much-awaited, 228,081-ton Royal Caribbean vessel pulled into Port Canavera before dawn yesterday after crossing the Atlantic from Barcelona. The ship is making a quick stop at Port Canaveral on its way to its long-term home of Miami, where it is due on Friday. The ship arrived at Port Canaveral at 4 yesterday morning. It left early Thursday night for Miami! Symphony’s main coming out party will take place next Thursday in Miami when it is christened by actors and mega-cruise fans Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, along with their 17-month-old son Ocean. Among the additions are a first-of-its-kind, two-deck-high family suite with a slide between floors, a revamped Boardwalk amusement area, a new laser tag attraction and a new-for-Royal Caribbean seafood restaurant. Symphony also has more cabins than Harmony. Symphony can hold up to 6,680 passengers and sails with a crew of 2,200, meaning that on busy weeks it can be home to nearly 9,000 people.