It’s Just Like A Willie Wonka Golden Ticket

The factory where Peeps are made is offering a Willy Wonka-type chance to visit the place where the sweet treats are made. The factory has never been open to the public. Peeps has teamed up with their local United Way for the Peeps helping peeps contest. If you donate $5 or more to the United Way of Greater Lehigh Valley, you will be entered into the sweepstakes. The winner gets a trip for four to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and a chance to take a peep inside where the birds are created. The sweepstakes ends on April 8th. You can enter by texting “peepsunited” to 40403.