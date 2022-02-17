It’s just too good to be true: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons announce extensive tour

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are hitting the road once again for a tour of the U.S. and U.K.

The group, whose 1967 song “Beggin'” became a huge hit last year thanks to a cover by the Italian rock band Måneskin, will kick off the tour March 4 in Boston. They’ll be on the road through January of 2023, stopping for a run of dates in June in the U.K.

“I’m so excited to go back on the road,” says Valli, 87, in a statement. “I’ve missed performing for our wonderful fans.”

Old hits by The Four Seasons and Valli have been reintroduced to a whole new generation over the past two years. In addition to last year’s revival of “Beggin’,” 2020 saw Valli’s 1967 solo hit “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” reworked into two separate hits.

An artist called Surf Mesa‘s interpolated the song as “ily (i love you baby),” and made it a global smash. Meanwhile, a Spanish interpolation called “Te Quiero Baby (I Love You Baby)” by Chesca and Pitbull was a hit on the Latin charts. Even pop superstar Shawn Mendes performed the song on BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge.

Meanwhile, another pop superstar, Nick Jonas, is playing Valli in a new streaming version of the musical Jersey Boys, though it’s not clear when and on which platform it’ll debut.

