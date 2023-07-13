It’s National French Fry Day and so many fast-food chains are offering up crispy deals. McDonald’s is giving away free fries of any size through its app at participating locations — Other major fast-food chains like Wendy’s, Smashburger and White Castle are supplying the fries for free with any purchase. Wendy’s is keeping the potato party going through the weekend through its app.

McDonald’s is giving out free fries . . . any size . . . no purchase necessary. You just have to order through their app. Burger King is giving out free fries too, also any size. But you have to buy something else. Again, only through their app. Wendy’s has the same deal as Burger King, but theirs runs through July 16th. Heinz teamed up with Uber Eats on a deal. You can get $5.70 off certain orders that include fries. Uber Eats has a list of participating restaurants. White Castle has a buy-one-get-one coupon for a free small fry. Meanwhile, fellow tiny-burger-joint Krystal is giving out medium fries. You have to order through their app and use the code “OurFriesSlay”.