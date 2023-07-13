It’s National French Fry Day and so many fast-food chains are offering up crispy deals. McDonald’s is giving away free fries of any size through its app at participating locations — Other major fast-food chains like Wendy’s, Smashburger and White Castle are supplying the fries for free with any purchase. Wendy’s is keeping the potato party going through the weekend through its app.
- McDonald’s is giving out free fries . . . any size . . . no purchase necessary. You just have to order through their app.
- Burger King is giving out free fries too, also any size. But you have to buy something else. Again, only through their app.
- Wendy’s has the same deal as Burger King, but theirs runs through July 16th.
- Heinz teamed up with Uber Eats on a deal. You can get $5.70 off certain orders that include fries. Uber Eats has a list of participating restaurants.
- White Castle has a buy-one-get-one coupon for a free small fry. Meanwhile, fellow tiny-burger-joint Krystal is giving out medium fries. You have to order through their app and use the code “OurFriesSlay”.