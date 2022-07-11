Beth

By Beth |

It’s National Mojito Day

July 11th is National Mojito Day!  It’s hot out there so cool off with this classic minty cocktail!

Ingredients

  • 3 mint leaves
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup
  • 2 ounces white rum
  • 3/4 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed
  • Club soda, to top
  • Garnish: mint sprig
  • Garnish: lime wheel

Steps

  1. Lightly muddle the mint with the simple syrup in a shaker.

  2. Add the rum, lime juice, and ice, and give it a brief shake, then strain into a highball glass over fresh ice.

  3. Top with the club soda.

  4. Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wheel.