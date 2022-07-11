It’s National Mojito Day

July 11th is National Mojito Day! It’s hot out there so cool off with this classic minty cocktail!
Ingredients
- 3 mint leaves
- 1/2 ounce simple syrup
- 2 ounces white rum
- 3/4 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed
- Club soda, to top
- Garnish: mint sprig
- Garnish: lime wheel
Steps
-
Lightly muddle the mint with the simple syrup in a shaker.
-
Add the rum, lime juice, and ice, and give it a brief shake, then strain into a highball glass over fresh ice.
-
Top with the club soda.
-
Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wheel.